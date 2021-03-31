Aragon Court Achieves Market Cap of $21.12 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $21.12 million and approximately $107,405.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 90.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

