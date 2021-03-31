Aragon Price Hits $10.92 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Aragon has a total market cap of $432.38 million and approximately $126.12 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $10.92 or 0.00018516 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00638894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.