Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

