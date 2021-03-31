ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $2.15. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 120,073 shares.

The company has a market cap of $90.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

