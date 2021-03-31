ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ARCA biopharma by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.81.

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

