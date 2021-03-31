Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.