ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 138,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,779,126 shares.The stock last traded at $29.40 and had previously closed at $29.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,837,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

