Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $535,465.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,759,536 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

