Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arconic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arconic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,384,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

ARNC stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

