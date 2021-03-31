Arepacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $284.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $155,879.10 and $284.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 69.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,150,113 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.