Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.45

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 7001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

