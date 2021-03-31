Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.48

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 209609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $837.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.58.
Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
