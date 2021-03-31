Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.48

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 209609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $837.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

