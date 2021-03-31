Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,492 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Argo Group International worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

