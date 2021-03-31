Argus Increases Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $130.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

ADS stock opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after buying an additional 205,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,353,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,977,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,576,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,446,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

