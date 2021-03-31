Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.