Arion Price Reaches $0.0082 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Arion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $112,108.72 and $42.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 613,141.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00061959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00265562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.75 or 0.00904956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00077039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,731,448 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

