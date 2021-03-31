Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $186,127.49 and $8.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,401.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.93 or 0.03117945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00328978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.73 or 0.00889927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00437806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00354519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00257115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.