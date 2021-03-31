Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,321 shares of company stock worth $59,360,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $298.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.99 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

