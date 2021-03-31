Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $135.93 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Ark has a market capitalization of $397.20 million and approximately $135.93 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00005195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,317,122 coins and its circulating supply is 128,196,225 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

