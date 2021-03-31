Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARKO. Raymond James started coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

