Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 388,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,312. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 73,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.