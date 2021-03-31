Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 3,262,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

