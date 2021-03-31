Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $67,213.36 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $67,213.36 and $594.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,338.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.55 or 0.03250063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.53 or 0.00334565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.62 or 0.00922862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.75 or 0.00415834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00373858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00264539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00023764 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,780,098 coins and its circulating supply is 8,735,554 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

