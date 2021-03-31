Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrow Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

