Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.01 and last traded at $68.85. Approximately 8,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 853,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,246,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,894,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

