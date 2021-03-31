Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Short Interest Update

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 190,039 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Artius Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

