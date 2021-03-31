Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arvinas accounts for 3.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Arvinas worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 106,228 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 38.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.