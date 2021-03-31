ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 7th (NASDAQ:ARYD)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:ARYD) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

