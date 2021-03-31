AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.67 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $10.49 or 0.00017839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and $3.67 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 522,344.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00285684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.00900662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00080500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031834 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,661 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

