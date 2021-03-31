ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €518.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €452.08 ($531.86).

