ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,973.84

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,973.84 ($64.98) and traded as high as GBX 5,666 ($74.03). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 5,486 ($71.67), with a volume of 265,175 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

Get ASOS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,505.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,973.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.