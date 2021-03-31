Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,884. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

