Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $555.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

