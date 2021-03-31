Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.53. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 3,058,648 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$162.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.0296875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

