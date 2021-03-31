Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

