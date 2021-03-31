Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $41,028,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $126.54 and a one year high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

