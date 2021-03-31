Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and $67,873.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00314517 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00632182 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

