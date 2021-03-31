Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 2,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

