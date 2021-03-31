AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

AT&T stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 561,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.