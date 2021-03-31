AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

AT&T stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

