Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

