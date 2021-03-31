Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,212. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

