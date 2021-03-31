Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.42 and last traded at $94.46. 736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 887,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

