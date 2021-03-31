Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $209.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 519,063.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 382,124,869 coins and its circulating supply is 127,958,834 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.