Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 6.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $32,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,789,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,963,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,367,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,794. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35.

