Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,450,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

AVTR stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

