Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Avid Technology worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 119.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Avid Technology by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 57.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

