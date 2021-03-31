Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 3.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.13 and last traded at $72.58. Approximately 30,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,642,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $339,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.