Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) vs. AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Critical Comparison

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aviva and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviva 0 3 9 0 2.75 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Aviva pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Aviva pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Aviva and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviva N/A N/A N/A AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aviva has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Aviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aviva and AIA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviva $89.71 billion 0.25 $3.25 billion $1.53 7.39 AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.14 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aviva.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial lines insurance products; long-term insurance and savings products, primarily for individuals. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and individual savings accounts for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. Additionally, the company offers asset management, retirement, and protection insurance products. The company markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

