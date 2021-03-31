Axis DeFi Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $90,199.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.08 or 0.00629859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

AXIS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

